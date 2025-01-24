How to find (and close) leads on Reddit with Jordan Moloney

Ship it and Sip it

The truth about building startups? It's messy, fun, miserable and amazing — if you've got the right team in the right places.

Ship it and Sip it sits right in that time after you start gaining traction, launch a new app or deploy a fab new feature. Well done, let's grab a drink and break down what got you here and where you're going next.

This is our goal for Ship it and Sip it.

We'll talk about small and big wins, about challenges and about what keeps us excited to work creatively to build the tomorrow we deserve.

Powered and produced by Paralect.com

