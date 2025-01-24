Playback speed
Share post
How to find (and close) leads on Reddit with Jordan Moloney

This is the story of how Jordan went from 10+ years in the corporate world to launching his own Fractional Head of Growth service!
John McTavish
Jan 24, 2025
Starting this month, he’s been dropping amazing lead lists from Reddit for founders across the Build in Public community on X.

But this conversation is about much more than leads, Jordan’s journey from HSBC to solo founder was not an easy road.

He’s learned a lot in the year since he launched Founders Owl as a simple side hustle — we get into:

  • How he found a niche he could serve and won his first customers.

  • What he learned from going ‘too niche’ early on.

  • Why Reddit is such a genuine platform to connect with prospective clients & users.

  • What the funnel looks like from Reddit to sale.

And a lot more.

Enjoy the show and be sure to follow Jordan on X if you’re keen to learn more about landing leads on Reddit!

Ship it and Sip it
Ship it and Sip it
The truth about building startups? It's messy, fun, miserable and amazing — if you've got the right team in the right places.
Ship it and Sip it sits right in that time after you start gaining traction, launch a new app or deploy a fab new feature. Well done, let's grab a drink and break down what got you here and where you're going next.
This is our goal for Ship it and Sip it.
We'll talk about small and big wins, about challenges and about what keeps us excited to work creatively to build the tomorrow we deserve.
Powered and produced by Paralect.com
