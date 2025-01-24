How to find (and close) leads on Reddit with Jordan Moloney

Starting this month, he’s been dropping amazing lead lists from Reddit for founders across the Build in Public community on X.
But this conversation is about much more than leads, Jordan’s journey from HSBC to solo founder was not an easy road.
He’s learned a lot in the year since he launched Founders Owl as a simple side hustle — we get into:
How he found a niche he could serve and won his first customers.
What he learned from going ‘too niche’ early on.
Why Reddit is such a genuine platform to connect with prospective clients & users.
What the funnel looks like from Reddit to sale.
And a lot more.
Enjoy the show and be sure to follow Jordan on X if you’re keen to learn more about landing leads on Reddit!
Share this post