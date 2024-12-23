Inside Creem: The payment platform that calls BS on hidden fees 🚫 | Founder Interview

Co-founders Gabriel and Alec are two builders from the blockchain & crypto space who decided to reshape fintech for small indie entrepreneurs and startups.

They have a bright vision for the future of startups, but the lack of transparency among the leading merchant of record payment providers pushed them to launch Creem.

So they did, in just a few months 💪

Here’s what we discuss in this episode:

🤖 Using AI to track metrics on payments & more

🤑 Why Gabriel loves bootstrapped startups but needed to raise funds for Creem

🤔 What the current payment providers get wrong

🛠️ The challenges and future of fintech for startups

☃️ How to build a global startup from the quiet countryside of Estonia

Along with Creem, Gabriel hosts a fun and candid vlog on YouTube where he releases weekly updates and behind-the-scenes stories.

Links to topics we discuss in the show:

I hope you enjoy the show and have a wonderful holiday season with your friends and family 🎄

Timecodes:

00:00 — Intro & Meet Gabriel Ferraz

01:14 — What did you ship recently?

05:46 — Purpose and history of Creem

14:55 — Gabriel’s vision of the future

18:14 — What’s a merchant of record?

24:02 — Co-founder journey and Estonia

34:55 — Making vlogs as a founder

40:00 — Raising funds from Antler

45:33 — Problems with scaling fintechs

54:21 — Customer support and the lowest M-o-R fees