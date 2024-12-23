Playback speed
Share post
Inside Creem: The payment platform that calls BS on hidden fees 🚫 | Founder Interview

We wrap up this season with a fun conversation about startup payments and indie hacking with Gabriel Ferraz from Creem.io
John McTavish
Dec 23, 2024
Transcript

Co-founders Gabriel and Alec are two builders from the blockchain & crypto space who decided to reshape fintech for small indie entrepreneurs and startups.

They have a bright vision for the future of startups, but the lack of transparency among the leading merchant of record payment providers pushed them to launch Creem.

So they did, in just a few months 💪

Here’s what we discuss in this episode:

🤖 Using AI to track metrics on payments & more

🤑 Why Gabriel loves bootstrapped startups but needed to raise funds for Creem

🤔 What the current payment providers get wrong

🛠️ The challenges and future of fintech for startups

☃️ How to build a global startup from the quiet countryside of Estonia

Along with Creem, Gabriel hosts a fun and candid vlog on YouTube where he releases weekly updates and behind-the-scenes stories.

Links to topics we discuss in the show:

  1. Meditations on Moloch by Scott Alexander

  2. Estonia’s e-residency program for founders.

  3. Antler VC and startup program.

I hope you enjoy the show and have a wonderful holiday season with your friends and family 🎄

Timecodes:

00:00 — Intro & Meet Gabriel Ferraz

01:14 — What did you ship recently?

05:46 — Purpose and history of Creem

14:55 — Gabriel’s vision of the future

18:14 — What’s a merchant of record?

24:02 — Co-founder journey and Estonia

34:55 — Making vlogs as a founder

40:00 — Raising funds from Antler

45:33 — Problems with scaling fintechs

54:21 — Customer support and the lowest M-o-R fees

Ship it and Sip it
Ship it and Sip it
The truth about building startups? It's messy, fun, miserable and amazing — if you've got the right team in the right places.
Ship it and Sip it sits right in that time after you start gaining traction, launch a new app or deploy a fab new feature. Well done, let's grab a drink and break down what got you here and where you're going next.
This is our goal for Ship it and Sip it.
We'll talk about small and big wins, about challenges and about what keeps us excited to work creatively to build the tomorrow we deserve.
Powered and produced by Paralect.com
