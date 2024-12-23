Ship it and Sip it

Home
Podcast
👉 Launch 👈
🪄 Design 🪄
Archive

November 2024

October 2024

September 2024

August 2024

July 2024

June 2024

April 2024

March 2024

The new way to leave debt & invest smarter — welcome to Investrio
This week's founders have followed a brilliant path to their product launch — Joyce and Laura are united in their vision for Investrio 🤑
  
John McTavish
46:56
What's digital accessibility and why does it matter? + Mushroom farming with Charlie Morris
"To get my mission of accessibility out there is not a problem of having the right tool, or developers needing to find the right tool — but rather…
  
John McTavish
1:18:47
Drowning in forgotten info from your meetings? Check out Wudpecker v2 | Roast 'em #4
Watch now | Founder Hai Ta joined our Nano Grit cohort last spring with Wudpecker and has been working on it ever since — he's ready to launch again in…
  
John McTavish
18:23
© 2024 John McTavish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture