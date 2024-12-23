Ship it and Sip it
Inside Creem: The payment platform that calls BS on hidden fees 🚫 | Founder Interview
We wrap up this season with a fun conversation about startup payments and indie hacking with Gabreil Ferraz from Creem.io
Dec 23
•
John McTavish
3
1:05:19
November 2024
Get strong in the gym with Dawn Fitness App
Watch now | Strength training is having a bit of a moment — so we're stoked to have worked with Dawn founder Virginia Wooten to launch the first fitness…
Nov 22
•
John McTavish
2
58:43
Making stellar videos & starting your podcast
This is a peek behind the curtain of video podcasting, as I’ve struggled to learn the process from hosting and recording to editing and growing Ship it…
Nov 7
•
John McTavish
4
1:02:34
October 2024
Ghost writing on X and curating High Signal indie news 📢
If you're keen on building a business around a newsletter, directory, community or just curious about making a living outside the traditional 9-to-5…
Oct 4
•
John McTavish
2
58:10
September 2024
Building Apple Watch apps and running Watchletic with Viktor Hesselbom
If you've got an Apple Watch and want to train better with it — or if you're a developer who's thinking of creating watch apps on the side, this episode…
Sep 4
•
John McTavish
1
1:00:36
August 2024
Building the open-source Coursera (with AI) | Rotimi Best from ClassroomIO
Best shares his incredible journey in the tech world, from teaching English in Ukraine to becoming a bootstrapped founder in the open-source community.
Aug 23
•
John McTavish
1
58:42
July 2024
Stop burning money on ads and grow your SaaS or eCom with SEO
Today's guest Pete Pucilowski aka Pete the SEO Wizard joins the show to give us a full rundown of SEO for eCom (and not only)
Jul 19
•
John McTavish
2
1
40:44
June 2024
Breaking scarcity and selling ideas with Eli Finer
How do you shift from selling what you've already built to building what people (or businesses) are ready to buy? Let's find out.
Jun 28
•
John McTavish
1
1:02:01
April 2024
Hire global talent or get left behind | Ep89 with Paul Xue
What kind of roles fit remotely? How do you handle taxes and payments? What about cultural fit? Paul from 500k Agency shares all the secrets to running…
Apr 25
•
John McTavish
1
47:33
March 2024
The new way to leave debt & invest smarter — welcome to Investrio
This week's founders have followed a brilliant path to their product launch — Joyce and Laura are united in their vision for Investrio 🤑
Mar 22
•
John McTavish
1
46:56
What's digital accessibility and why does it matter? + Mushroom farming with Charlie Morris
"To get my mission of accessibility out there is not a problem of having the right tool, or developers needing to find the right tool — but rather…
Mar 15
•
John McTavish
2
1:18:47
Drowning in forgotten info from your meetings? Check out Wudpecker v2 | Roast 'em #4
Watch now | Founder Hai Ta joined our Nano Grit cohort last spring with Wudpecker and has been working on it ever since — he's ready to launch again in…
Mar 1
•
John McTavish
1
